Listen to Patrick Wolf’s emotive new track, ‘Nowhere Game’

Patrick Wolf has shared the second track this week (January 27) from his upcoming EP – listen to ‘Nowhere Game’ below.

It comes after the release of ‘Enter The Day‘ in November, his first new music in 10 years. That track arrived on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.

Speaking about the new track, Wolf explained: “On the way home from a concert on a stage facing the Black Sea in Crimea I recorded a melody into my laptop and started programming on the plane home, trying to make a portrait of the storm rolling I had watched sat backstage on the beach with an armed security guard.

Advertisement

“Many years later as I was finishing ‘The Night Safari’ EP I discovered that unfinished project and then the new string section and lyrics of a period of life I named ‘nowhere game’, a few years where I stopped singing altogether apart from, I realised, to record ‘happy birthday’ down the phone to my friends and family.

“Ultimately the song to me is a slow realisation of being trapped in any manifestation of vicious cycle and a long way yet from knowing how to ask for help. The viola and violin parts on ‘Nowhere Game’ and across the EP are played by myself for the first time since my first two albums, proof to me that I had broken one of my own vicious cycles in the end and returned to my craft”

You can listen to the song here:

‘The Night Safari’ Tracklist:

1. ‘The Night Safari’

2. ‘Nowhere Game’

3. ‘Acheron’

4. ‘Dodona’

5. ‘Enter The Day’

‘The Night Safari’ EP will be released on April 14 on new label Apport.

Advertisement

Prior to ‘Enter The Day’, Wolf’s latest release came in the form of the 2012 double album ‘Sundark And Riverlight’. That record featured re-recorded acoustic versions of songs from across the musician’s previous releases.

Since then, Wolf was reported to be writing the score for a biopic based on the early life of English playwright and actor Noël Coward In 2014.

“I am so thrilled for my first film soundtrack composition to be about Noël Coward’s early life, we both grew up in the same parts of southwest London and began our journeys onto the stage and into writing at the same precocious age,” he said at the time.