Listen to Paul Mescal’s debut song ‘Slip Away’

Paul Mescal has shared ‘Slip Away’, an original song he performed for the soundtrack to his latest film Carmen – check it out below.

A new clip from the Benjamin Millepied-directed film sees Mescal singing ‘Slip Away’ while playing an acoustic guitar. The entire soundtrack has also been released on streaming, with Mescal also featuring on ‘Lullaby/ Beyond’.

‘Slip Away’ is one of the original songs to feature in the updated version of Georges Bizet’s classic opera of the same name. Check it out below:

According to the synopsis, “Carmen follows a young and fiercely independent woman who is forced to flee her home in the Mexican desert following the brutal murder of her mother. Carmen (Mellisa Barrera) survives a terrifying and dangerous illegal border crossing into the US, only to be confronted by a lawless volunteer border guard, who cold-bloodedly murders two other immigrants in her group.

“When the border guard and his patrol partner, Aidan (Paul Mescal) – a Marine with PTSD – become embroiled in a deadly standoff, Carmen and Aidan are forced to escape together. They make their way north towards Los Angeles in search of Carmen’s mother’s best friend, the mercurial Masilda (Rossy De Palma) and owner of La Sombra nightclub – a sanctuary of music and dance. Carmen and Aidan find both solace and their unwavering love for one another in the safety of Masilda’s magical refuge, but time is running out as the police hunt closes in.”

Carmen opens in US cinemas this weekend (April 21) and is rumoured to be opening in the UK next month.

“When Benjamin first approached me about Carmen, I remember feeling strongly that I didn’t want to ‘update’ or ‘re-arrange’ any of Bizet’s music,” said Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell, who also co-wrote the songs for Carmen.

“There are already so many incredible adaptations of Carmen. We wanted our approach to be quite different: to write an original score and original songs, imagining this as a Carmen from a parallel universe. This approach also felt right given Benjamin’s instincts to take an experimental and dream-based approach to the feeling of the film.”

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal reunited with his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones at this year’s Oscars and recently told The Hollywood Reporter that people can’t quite pronounce his name right. Discussing the common issue with his name in the US, Mescal said: “People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink Mezcal.” He added that he pronounces it with a softer ‘s’ and ‘a’.

Elsewhere, Mescal is reportedly set to star in Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gladiator sequel as Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s villain Commodus.