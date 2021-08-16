Listen to Perfume Genius’ haunting cover of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’

Perfume Genius has shared a moody and eerie cover of Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic ‘I Will Survive’.

Sharing the cover via his newsletter, Perfume Genius – real name Mike Hadreas – said he had recorded his version of the song at home, and had intended it for a commercial pitch.

“I recorded this at home for a commercial pitch, but they didn’t give me the money,” Hadreas wrote.

“I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day, but i like how it turned out. In particular the last moment… i might stretch that in to something new.”

Hadreas also shared a video to accompany the cover, writing that he “ended up with an old bowflex commercial and forest fire footage that [he] spliced together.”

Listen to his cover below:

Earlier this year, Hadreas celebrated the one year anniversary of Perfume Genius’ fifth studio album ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’ with the release of a concert film titled Live At The Palace Theatre.

In February, he released remix album ‘Immediately’, which saw artists like A.G. Cook, Jenny Hval, Katie Dey and more contribute remixes of songs taken from ‘Set My Heart On Fire Immediately’.

This September, Perfume Genius will continue his US tour, which also includes supporting sets for Tame Impala and Death Cab For Cutie.