Listen to Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott’s new collaboration ‘Down In Atlanta’

Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have today (November 18) released a new collaborative song titled ‘Down In Atlanta’.

The track had been teased numerous times prior to its release, including when it was played during Scott’s Las Vegas Road to Utopia residency in September. Elsewhere, the pair shared teasers of the track across their social media channels last month, with a snippet shared to Pharrell’s TikTok on in late September.

‘Down In Atlanta’ is performed completely by Scott, with Pharrell helming the production. It marks the duo’s third collaborative release, with Pharrell previously having a hand in the production of Scott’s ‘Rodeo’ album track, ‘Flying High’. Pharrell later joined The Weekend on Scott’s ‘SKELETONS’, lifted from his 2018 album ‘Astroworld’.

The track comes as both Pharrell and Scott have announced upcoming albums, although it’s not yet known if ‘Down In Atlanta’ will feature on either of them. For his part, Pharrell shared the title of his third solo album — ‘Phriends’ — earlier this month, and revealed that it will feature a collaboration with K-pop band BTS. A release date for ‘Phriends’ has yet to be announced.

Scott, meanwhile, has been teasing his ‘Astroworld’ follow up ‘Utopia’ since early last year. In addition to ‘Down In Atlanta’, the rapper has previewed potential ‘Utopia’ cuts which feature Kid Cudi, Future and Lil Uzi Vert. In 2021, Scott said his upcoming fourth studio album arose from “working with some new people and trying to expand the sound.”

Scott has been gradually returning to the public eye following the human crush tragedy at his Houston Astroworld concert in November of last year. In May of this year, the rapper returned from his six-month hiatus with a nightclub appearance in Miami, before more publicly gracing the stage at 2022’s Billboard Music Awards the same month. More recently, he ​​performed at the inaugural Chile edition of Primavera Sound festival last week.