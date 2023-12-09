Listen to Pharrell’s new Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro collaboration ‘Airplane Tickets’

Pharrell Williams has unveiled his new single ‘Airplane Tickets’, featuring contributions from Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro. Watch the song’s video below.

The song received its public debut at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show in Hong Kong on November 30.

A new video for the song has now been released, directed by Maxime Quoilin and filmed on location in Hong Kong, including around the area’s Avenue of Stars.

It is the first new material by Pharrell as lead artist since the single ‘Joy (Unspeakable)’, which was released in June, and was premiered during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, at which Pharrell was creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear designs. The track featured the gospel choir Voices of Fire.

Swae Lee, one half of Southern hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, has released one solo studio album, in the form of 2018’s ‘Swaecation’, with follow-up ‘Human Nature’ having long been expected, but still with no release date confirmed.

Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Alejandro has released a total of four studio albums to date, most recently this year’s ‘Playa Saturno’ in July.

In August, Pharrell suggested that N.E.R.D. could be making a comeback soon, saying that he had been working on “twelve N.E.R.D records” while in Paris.

He continued: “They’re big choruses, but you know, out of nowhere, I’ll just come out of nowhere with the three-bar, crazy-nuts chords that go three-bar to four-bar to eight-bar. It’s good bro, it’s good.”

Last month, Pharrell appeared on the new single ‘At the Party’ by Kid Cudi, also featuring Travis Scott. “Love to my brothers P and Trav,” Cudi wrote on social media at the time. “We made some magic again boys.”

Daft Punk also released the video earlier this year of the first time that Pharrell heard ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Lose Yourself to Dance’, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of ‘Random Access Memories’.