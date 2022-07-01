Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ dreamy cover of Carpenters’ ‘Goodbye To Love’

Phoebe Bridgers has shared her inclusion to the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru, putting a dream-pop spin on the Carpenters‘ 1972 ballad ‘Goodbye To Love’.

The full 19-track record was released today (July 1) via Decca, coinciding with the global release of Minions: The Rise Of Gru. In addition to original songs by Verdine White and RZA, a long-teased collab between Diana Ross and Tame Impala, and an original suite from composer Heitor Pereira, the soundtrack features covers of ‘70s hits by the likes of St. Vincent, Brockhampton, H.E.R. and Kali Uchis.

Have a listen to Bridgers’ cover of ‘Goodbye To Love’ below, then compare it to the Carpenters’ original:

Advertisement

Bridgers’ cover comes as her second studio-recorded offering for the year, following the track ‘Sidelines’ in April. That also came as part of a soundtrack, appearing in the Hulu original Conversations With Friends. A press release for ‘Sidelines’ said it would be Bridgers’ only original song for 2022, but in an interview later that month, the artist said that may not be the case.

March saw Bridgers release an acoustic live version of her song ‘Chinese Satellite’, which featured as part of Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary celebrations. The original version appeared on Bridgers’ second album, ‘Punisher’, which landed in June 2020.

Last week, Bridgers made headlines for using her Glastonbury 2022 set to denounce the US Supreme Court. Her set was held just hours after the Court overturned Roe v. Wade – the 1973 court case that made abortion legal on a federal level – which spurred Bridgers to lead her audience in chanting: “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

When leaked documents revealed the Court’s intention to overturn Roe v. Wade in May, Bridgers responded with a candid post discussing her own abortion experience. Revealing that she had an abortion while on tour last October, the singer-songwriter explained: “I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Advertisement

In addition to her vocal support, Bridgers’ activism for abortion rights includes the donation of $1 from every ticket bought to her current tour, which will go towards an organisation helping undocumented people in the US access safe abortions.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury ’22, Bridgers joined The Jesus And Mary Chain to perform ‘Just Like Honey’ during their own set, and delivered a live reading of a picture book (The Spectacular Suit by Kat Patrick and Hayley Wells) for CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories series.