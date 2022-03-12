Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new live version of her track ‘Chinese Satellite’ – you can listen to it below.

The original song appears on the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s second album ‘Punisher’, which came out in June 2020.

Yesterday (March 11), Bridgers released an acoustic rendition of ‘Chinese Satellite’ as part of indie label Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Recorded at LA’s legendary Sound City Studios, the track is the latest instalment in the ‘SC25’ singles series.

Proceeds from the song go towards the record label’s efforts to raise $250,000 (£191,702) in a bid to tackle homelessness in Bloomington, Indiana.

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Chinese Satellite (Live From Sound City)’ here:

To celebrate its milestone birthday, Secretly Canadian is sharing a string of ‘SC25’ recordings from names on its current roster and artists outside of the label. The project was launched in April 2021 with cuts from Porridge Radio and Stella Donnelly.

Secretly Canadian was founded in 1996 in Bloomington, Indiana by brothers Ben and Chris Swanson and two friends. Over the years, it has been home to acts such as The War On Drugs, Yeasayer, Yoko Ono and Cherry Glazerr.

Earlier this week, Phoebe Bridgers added three new extra dates to her 2022 UK ‘Reunion’ tour. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

The musician is also scheduled to perform at this year’s Glastonbury and Latitude as well as various European festivals including Mad Cool, NOS Alive and Lollapalooza Paris.