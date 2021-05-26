Listen to Poppy’s new cover of Jack Off Jill’s ‘Fear of Dying’

Poppy has covered Jack Off Jill’s ‘Fear of Dying’ – you can hear her rendition of the track below.

This new cover follows on from the artist’s recent global livestream event The Last Disagreement, which served to close the I Disagree chapter of her career.

Poppy’s take on the Jack Off Jill song, which originally featured on the band’s 2000 album ‘Clear Hearts Grey Flowers’, has now been released – listen to Poppy’s cover of ‘Fear Of Dying’ below.

Poppy debuted her song ‘Eat’ during an appearance at the 2021 Grammys back in March. The track is still yet to be officially released.

The artist was nominated at the ceremony for Best Metal Performance, which was presented after her live performance, for her song ‘Bloodmoney’. Body Count took home the Grammy in that category, which also featured Code Orange, In This Moment and Power Trip.

In April, Poppy performed another as-yet-unreleased song, ‘Say Cheese’, during an appearance at WWE’s NXT TakeOver.

Poppy revealed back in December that she had almost finished her next album, saying it has a “completely different sonic vibe” to her 2020 LP ‘I Disagree’.

She also said that the record has been produced by an unnamed collaborator who she described as “someone I really respect and have wanted to work with for a number of years”.