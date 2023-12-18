Listen to Porno For Pyros’ uplifting new Christmas song ‘Pete’s Dad’

Porno For Pyros have shared an uplifting new Christmas track titled ‘Pete’s Dad’ – check it out below.

The new song comes in time for the holiday season, and sees the alt-rock band recall their time spending Christmas with the father of guitarist Peter DiStefano.

It also celebrates the musician’s father being told that he is cancer-free. “Pete’s dad don’t have cancer anymore/ The doctor called and told him so, just before/ We sat down for Christmas supper/ When he found out we all cried a little,” frontman Perry Farrell sings in the chorus.

Although the track was labelled as new music by the band when they first teased it on their X/Twitter page, it was originally shared nearly 30 years ago as a standalone single in 1995.

“Best friends are people of action, when Porno for Pyros created this song ‘Pete’s Dad,’ that’s when I knew these band of men were my best friends,” DiStefano said in a statement announcing the song. Check it out below.

The festive track arrives as Porno For Pyros recently announced details of a 2024 farewell tour. Here, Farrell, DiStefano and Stephen Perkins will embark on a 16-city run, kicking off on February 13 with a show at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

From there, they will make stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City and more before wrapping up on March 10 in Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater. Visit here to buy tickets.

To celebrate the upcoming live shows, the band last month shared ‘Agua’, their first new song in 26 years, and later held a secret set at a loft in downtown LA where they played the new song, as well as classics ‘Good God’s://Urge!’, ‘Tahitian Moon’ and ‘Pets’.

Porno For Pyros, who formed in 1992 following the first break-up of Jane’s Addiction, last released an album – ‘Good God’s Urge’ – in 1996.

Last year the band reunited on stage for their first time in 26 years at Welcome To Rockville Festival after replacing Jane’s Addiction. They also performed a headline set in Los Angeles, an intimate Lollapalooza after-show, and a main stage set at the Farrell-founded festival.