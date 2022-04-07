Listen to Porridge Radio’s new track ‘The Rip’, inspired by Charli XCX and Deftones

Porridge Radio have shared their new single ‘The Rip’, which has been inspired by both Charli XCX and Deftones.

The track is taken from Porridge Radio’s upcoming third album ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ and follows on from ‘Back To The Radio’, which was released in February.

Speaking about the song, vocalist Dana Margolin said: “We wanted it to sound like massive pop, like Charli XCX, but with the instrumentation of bands like Slothrust or Deftones.”

Check the song out below, alongside a video directed by Margolin’s sister, Ella.

“‘The Rip’ was the last song to be finished for the album, and we finished it about a week before we went into the studio to record it in March 2021,” explained Dana. “It took the longest a song has ever taken me to write lyrics for, and they took form over a few years. At the beginning it was a song about a power dynamic where I was in control, by the end it was about one where I had none.”

She added: “My friends always accuse me of making up idioms and using them like they are well known phrases and I think this song is full of those. I love the idea of something being sick at the seams, like it’s disintegrating from its core. I like things that are so simple they are universal. I wanted it to sound like when your heart breaks so badly that your entire body aches. I wanted it to feel like your soul is dropping out of your body.”

‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’ is released on May 20 via Secretly Canadian.

Porridge Radio have also confirmed a run of in-stores and headline shows throughout 2022. Tickets are available here and the dates can be found below:

MAY

20 – Piccadilly Records, Manchester

22 – Brudenell Social Club (Crash Records), Leeds

24 – Rough Trade East, London

25 – Resident, Brighton

26 – Rough Trade, Bristol

26-29 – Spring Gathering Festival, Derbyshire

27-28 – Sea Change Festival, Totnes

JULY

15 – Doune The Rabbit Hole, Cardross Estate

21-24 – Blue Dot Festival, Cheshire

SEPTEMBER

01-04 – End of the Road Festival, Wiltshire

OCTOBER

20 – Foundry Sheffield, Sheffield

21 – The 1865, Southampton

22 – Exeter Phoenix, Exeter

24 – Metronome, Nottingham

25 – Trinity, Bristol

26 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

28 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

29 – Academy 2, Manchester

30 – Leeds Irish Centre, Leeds

NOVEMBER

01 – The Old Market, Brighton

02 – The Old Market, Brighton

03 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London