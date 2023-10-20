Listen to Post Malone cover Alice In Chains’ ‘Them Bones’

Post Malone delivered a live cover of Alice In Chains‘ ‘Them Bones’ during a recent radio session – watch the performance below.

The ‘Austin’ rapper/singer-songwriter put a stripped-back acoustic spin on the Seattle rock band’s signature 1992 single while appearing on The Howard Stern Show this Tuesday (October 17).

“Hey, Howard, hopefully I don’t fuck these lyrics up,” Posty said as he introduced the cover (via Consequence). The artist sang in his gravelly tone and finished the rendition with an acappella bark of “Ah!“.

“Fucked it up there, didn’t I?” he said at the end of the rendition. Tune in here:

Elsewhere in his interview with Stern, Malone recalled the time he received high praise from Taylor Swift. “We were just passing by and she was like, ‘Oh my God! Nice to see you. ‘Better Now’ is fucking’ amazing!’” he remembered.

The song in question appears on his 2018 second album ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’. Post Malone released his fifth and most recent full-length effort, ‘Austin’, back in July.

In a four-star review of the latter project, NME wrote: “The shift from trap beats and hip-hop delivery to purer pop suits Malone well, proving that slowing down can be a creative advantage, especially when you’re heading in the right direction.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Post Malone will be collaborating with the video game Apex Legends for “two weeks of beautiful mayhem” in an upcoming crossover event.