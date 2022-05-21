Listen to Post Malone’s ‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ theme song

Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers debuted on Disney+ yesterday (May 20), and with it came a remix of the titular series’ classic theme song, courtesy of Post Malone.

Malone keeps intact much of the original version’s lyrics and core melody, but spins it through his signature trap-influenced pop style.

It marks his third time contributing to a Hollywood soundtrack – in 2017, he linked up with Watt for the xXx: Return Of Xander Cage inclusion ‘Burning Man’, and in 2019, had his ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ cut ‘Sunflower’ (a collab with Swae Lee) featured prominently in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Malone also had a cameo role in the latter film.

Have a look at the lyric video for Post Malone’s Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers theme song below, then check out the original:

Directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island, Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg (who is also Schaffer’s bandmate in TLI) as the titular chipmunk duo. It’s an ultra-meta take on the animated series from the 1980s, with its cast rounded out by the likes of Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and KiKi Layne.

Per a synopsis for the film, it sees Chip and Dale “living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles”. So goes the blurb: “It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale, meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days.

“When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.”

Have a look at the trailer below:

Post Malone is set to release his fourth studio album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, on June 3 via Republic. He’s released two singles from it thus far: the Weeknd-featuring ‘One Right Now’ and the Roddy Ricch collab ‘Cooped Up’. Last month on Instagram Live, he shared snippets of a bunch of other collaborations set to appear on the album, including songs with Doja Cat and The Kid LAROI.

Malone also appeared on last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where he was joined by Ricch and special guests Fleet Foxes to perform ‘Cooped Up’ and the unreleased song ‘Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol’.

Earlier in May, Malone confirmed that he and his longtime girlfriend are expecting their first child together. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he said in a statement. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”