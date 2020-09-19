Listen to previously unreleased version of Chris Cornell’s ‘Only These Words’

A previously unreleased version of Chris Cornell‘s ‘Only These Words’ has been shared to mark the 16th birthday of the singer’s daughter, Toni.

The former Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman’s estate shared the song in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a video that features family photographs of Chris and Toni together.

“Your dad would be so proud of the smart, strong, beautiful, and confident woman you are growing up to be. You are so very loved, and you give so much love, freely and unconditionally,” Vicky Cornell wrote in the caption to the post.

“Your first sentence was ‘I love you’ to your baby brother when you first met him. As your dad so perfectly sang and what it’s always all about – ‘Only these three words repeating…I love you…’ Continue to do great things, my sweet girl. He is always with you!”

She concluded the post: “And to celebrate you with everyone- I’m sharing part of daddy’s original version of ‘Only These Words’ Happy 16th Birthday, Toni!”

‘Only These Words’ originally appeared on Cornell’s fourth and final solo album ‘Higher Truth’ before his death in 2017.

Last month, it was announced that ‘Black Days’, a film which will focus on the last days of Chris Cornell‘s life, would begin filming in September.

The movie, which will star John Holiday (Walk The Line, CMT’s Sun Records), is being produced by Los Angeles-based film production company AmeriFilms LLC and Road Rage Films.

It will be based on true events that took place during the last days of the grunge music icon’s life.