Listen to previously unreleased version of Neil Young’s ‘Powderfinger’

Neil Young has shared a previously unreleased version of ‘Powderfinger’ from his 1979 album ‘Rust Never Sleeeps’ – listen below.

Although the song was released in the late ’70s, the version Young has since shared was recorded on June 12, 1975 in Point Dume, California.

Produced by Young and David Briggs, the song – one of Young’s most popular, which has been covered by the likes of Band Of Horses, Cowboy Junkies, Drive-by Truckers and more – features Frank “Poncho” Sampedro on guitar, Billy Talbot on bass, and Ralph Molina on drums.

Subscribers to the Neil Young Archives can listen to the entire track here or through the site’s mobile app. Alternatively, you can listen to it below.

Young recently shared the previously unreleased track ‘Homefires’.

Following on from ‘Come Along And Say You Will’, the song will appear on the songwriter’s forthcoming ‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ box set (out November 20).

‘Homefires’, which features Tim Drummond on bass, was recorded in 1974 but hasn’t been officially released until now. However, it has been performed live by Young on a number of occasions, most recently during his 2018 solo tour.

Last month, American singer-songwriter Kurt Vile enlisted the help of his young daughters to cover Gillian Welch and Neil Young for a Democratic party campaign.

The Vile family performed three songs from home as part of the weekly ‘Team Joe Sings’ series in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Young is set to celebrate 50 years of ‘After The Gold Rush’ with a special anniversary reissue of the classic album.

Young’s third studio album celebrated half a century in the world in September.