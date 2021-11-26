Listen to Pyra’s dark new EP, ‘fkn bad pt. 2’

Thai pop artist Pyra has released her brand new six-track EP, ‘fkn bad pt. 2’.

The freshly released project was made available on major streaming platforms today (November 26), and serves as the sequel to her prior EP, ‘fkn bad pt. 1’.

The new EP features previously released singles ‘Can’t Keep Running Away’ and ‘Hole Heart’ alongside new tunes like ‘So Cold’, ‘Saddest Song In The World’, ‘Doing Coachella’ featuring Bohan Phoenix and ‘Karma’.

Listen to ‘fkn bad pt. 2’ in its entirety below.

Prior to the EP’s release, Pyra took to Instagram to give her fans context on the project. “If ‘fkn bad pt. 1’ is yin, ‘fkn bad pt. 2’ is yang. Where there is light, there is shadow. Savor the pain & let darkness guides our way,” she said.

A music video for ‘So Cold’ will arrive later today via Nowness Asia. Watch a teaser below:

In late September, Pyra released ‘Can’t Keep Running Away’, a hopeful track on which she sang about embracing change and the unexpected. A month later, she released ‘Hole Heart’, a darker track through which she vented her frustrations with destructive capitalism.

In August, Pyra released ‘fkn bad pt.1’, an EP that covered topics ranging from government elitism and protests within Thailand to mental health and depression.

Speaking to NME, the 28-year-old shared: “It’s my aspiration to become an activist when I hit 40, so [addressing] these issues through my music now seems like a natural course of action”.