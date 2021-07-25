Listen to Quality Control rapper Jordan Hollywood rework Bubba Sparxxx’s ‘Ugly’

Quality Control rapper Jordan Hollywood has put his own spin on Bubba Sparxxx‘s 2001 hit ‘Ugly’, with help from the track’s original producer, Timbaland.

Hollywood, who is label mates with the likes of Migos, Lil Baby, Duke Deuce and City Girls, dropped off ‘The Ugly Song’ on Thursday (July 22) alongside a zany video directed by Austin McCracken.

Produced by SkipOnDaBeat, the reimagining of Alabama rapper Sparxxx’s breakout hit features Timbaland, who not only produced the OG version of the song but also signed Sparxxx to his Beat Club Records imprint.

“My choppa just like Timbaland a hundred round drummer/ (beep beep beep beep) How’d you get my number/ All these plaques but with you I’m a one hit wonder,” Hollywood raps on the track, paying homage to the VERZUZ co-creator.

You can watch the video for ‘The Ugly Song’ below:

The track is set to land on Hollywood’s upcoming new album, ‘Only The Paranoid Survive’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘FINALLY!’, which featured guest appearances from Lil Baby, Ronny J and Sam Bruno.

Praising ‘The Ugly Song’ on social media, Timbaland shared a clip of the video and wrote: “DA KING has arrived @jordanhollywood @skipondabeat it’s gone get ugly.”

Earlier this year, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland revealed they would like to do a 2Pac Vs. The Notorious B.I.G. VERZUZ battle.

The pair appeared on ESPN2’s Jalen And Jacoby show on Friday (January 22) to talk about bringing the online battle show into the world of sports ahead of this year’s Super Bowl.

After being asked what their “holy grail” VERZUZ matchup would be, Tim and Swizz said they are trying to figure out how to make a 2Pac and Biggie battle become a reality.

“My dream one, I want to figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people is gonna really love it,” said Swizz, while Timbaland approved the idea. “I’ma call you later, I’ma text you,” said Timbo.