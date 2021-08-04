Listen to ‘Rabbit’, the new single from Dave Grohl-approved Kills Birds

Kills Birds have shared their latest single ‘Rabbit’ – you can hear the new track below.

The song is taken from the LA trio’s upcoming new Yves Rothman-produced album ‘Married’, which is set for release on November 12 via Royal Mountain Records and KRO Records.

The LP was recorded at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 after Kills Birds were personally invited to work at the complex by Dave Grohl, who was impressed by their 2019 self-titled debut album.

The Susie Francis-directed video for Kills Birds’ ‘Rabbit’ was released yesterday (August 2), and you can watch it below.

Kills Birds vocalist Nina Ljeti said in an accompanying statement that the lyrics to ‘Rabbit’ are ​“about the experience of being in an abusive relationship with a powerful person”.

“To be with someone who was praised by the public, but hurt you – and others – in private really eviscerates your self worth. There’s nowhere to turn for help. Like many people who share this experience, this particular relationship defined the majority of my young adulthood, and I’m still dealing with the emotional consequences of it.”

Guitarist Jacob Loeb added: ​“’Rabbit’ was the first song written for the new album. Despite being one of the harder-hitting songs on the record, it was originally written on an acoustic guitar at Nina’s house.

“The goal was for the chorus to have an almost disorienting quiet/loud dynamic which really came to life when we plugged in and all practiced it for the first time. We tried to make the chorus start so quietly that the listener feels like something went wrong with their speaker and has to kind of lean in to hear Nina singing before the repetition of ​‘How could I?’ abruptly and violently re-enters, startling them and making the emotion visceral.”

Kills Birds are set to support Foo Fighters in Mexico City in November, while they will also support Sleigh Bells on their North American tour in October.