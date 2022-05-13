Listen to Ramengvrl’s energetic new track ‘Facts’

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has shared her latest single, entitled ‘Facts’.

Released on Friday (May 13), ‘Facts’ features braggadocios lyrics that see Ramengvrl playfully take jabs at her haters. “Rumours going around saying I’m that’s label-hopping chick / But I’ve just been going up”, she raps.

‘Facts’ features on Asiatic Records’ new EP, ‘Asiatic.wav, Vol. 1’. Out today, the EP marks Asiatic Records’ first collection of tracks since the label was announced in late October.

Advertisement

Listen to the ‘Asiatic.wav, Vol. 1’ EP below.

Besides Ramengvrl’s ‘Facts’, the EP also features the previously released single ‘Pills’ by Phum Viphurit and Thomas Ng. First released in late April, the track touches upon the topic of addiction and helping people through their struggles.

The newly released EP is rounded out by tracks from Mrs M, OZworld and Tsunari. Mrs M became the first Mongolian to sign with a major label, while OZworld has been lauded as one of the brightest rappers to come out of Japan.