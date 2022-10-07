Listen to Reikko’s electro-driven new breakup anthem ‘Gone’

Indonesian R&B singer-songwriter Reikko has released her second single of the year, the soulful ‘Gone’.

Released on streaming platforms on October 7, the single sees Reikko voicing her disappointment over a relationship gone bad to melancholic keys before the track gives way to bouncy electronic beats. “Time to forget, time to move on / Easier said than done / Still can’t believe you’re gone,” Reikko sings in a track that shows her prowess at bringing together pop and electro.

Listen to ‘Gone’ below.

‘Gone’ follows the release of her March single ‘no more’, which was released alongside a Andrea Wijaya-directed music video for the pop-rock meets-electronic-beats track. Reikko previously released the single ‘Saturn’ in early October last year, bringing her to a total of seven singles released throughout 2021, starting with February’s ‘Seattle’.

Her 2021 singles included the empowering ‘Problems’, which sees her close the door on the toxic relationships in her life as well as a remix of Rendy Pandugo’s ‘Far’.

Reikko first made a name for herself when featuring on Weird Genius’ and Yellow Claw’s 2020 collaborative single ‘Hush’. She has also gathered a steady following with her covers on YouTube. Some of her notable videos include a cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young and Beautiful’ with fellow Indonesian artist Suisei, and a tribute to late rapper 6 Dogs with a cover of his single ‘Saturn’.