Listen to Rich Brian’s smooth new single, ‘Sydney’

Rich Brian has returned with his first new single of the year, ‘Sydney’.

The track’s instrumentation pays homage to iconic hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia with a smooth saxophone blaring over laid-back light synths and thick percussion.

Over the course of the track, Brian raps about his growth as a musician, and moving forward while haters try to cut him down at every turn. “I hate when people just barely know me but they act like they fuckin’ invented me,” he spits. “Everybody on their scared to grow shit, I’m on my 8th metamorphosis”.

Advertisement

Listen to Rich Brian’s ‘Sydney’ below.

“I created “Sydney” after listening to a ton of Three 6 Mafia. The entire production of this single was heavily inspired by the hip-hop group.” the 88rising artist said in a press statement.

“I also wanted to hear myself flexing about my life over some beautiful saxophone,” he quipped.

Besides serving as his follow-up to the 2020 EP ‘1999’, ‘Sydney’ is also the new theme song for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Southeast Finals this month.

Advertisement

In other news, the Indonesian rapper will reportedly feature in an upcoming 88rising film project alongside acts like Dumbfoundead and more. It was reported in January that the label has inked a first-look TV and film deal with Sony Pictures TV that will focus on projects centred around Asian and Asian-American culture.