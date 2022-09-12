Listen to Rico Blanco’s new synthpop-flavoured single, ‘Palibot libot’

Filipino singer-songwriter Rico Blanco has dropped a new synthpop-flavoured single, ‘Palibot libot’.

The track is a gently uplifting track touching upon one-sided love, featuring pulsing synths and lush guitar flourishes over a steady backbeat.

According to a press release, the track was inspired by characters that the singer-songwriter encountered while filming a series in La Union. ‘Palibot libot’ originally began as a simple acoustic guitar demo, before Blanco decided to add ambient flourishes to the song, turning it into its current form.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Palibot libot’ here:

The release comes fresh off Blanco’s headlining show yesterday (September 11), which was supported by Zild Benitez and former Sugarfree frontman Ebe Dancel.

Earlier this February, Rico Blanco dropped a whimsical video for his track ‘Pinoy Tayo’. The track is a renamed and reimagined version of Orange And Lemons’ ‘Pinoy Ako’, and currently serves as the new theme song for the 10th season of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’.

Blanco has contributed production for several artists this year: including the ballad ‘Huling Unang Sayaw’ for Ebe Dancel, and ‘Pumila Ka’ for Maris Racal, both singles which dropped in January. More recently, Blanco also produced Dancel’s recent August track, ‘Tanging Kailangan’.