Listen to Rico Nasty’s lively 100 Gecs-produced single ‘Turn It Up’

Rico Nasty has released new single ‘Turn It Up’ – was produced by 100 Gecs. Check it out below.

The alt-rap star has collaborated with the prolific hyperpop before; previously on the 2020 fan-favourite track ‘IPHONE’.

Now, the Maryland rapper released the rambunctious trap track ‘Turn It Up – which sees her calling out the haters: “Why you looking on my page and you ain’t even wash ya ass? / I got a check, now I don’t know how to act / In my new crib playing with my son in the grass.”

The music video, directed by Isaac Garcia, sees Rico Nasty play an opportunistic maid: she drinks wine, takes a bubble bath, and doesn’t do much cleaning. The end, however, reveals that Rico Nasty has held the owners of the house hostage.

In a statement, it’s said that “Rico’s new mission is to take us back to the Sugar Trap – where it all began” – Sugar Trap being her trademark name for her amalgamate rap music.

‘Turn It Up’ is the first original track the 25-year-old has released this year. In March, she re-released her 2017 Tay-K cover ‘Beat My Face’, following on from her 2022 mixtape, ‘Las Ruinas‘.

NME gave the EP three stars, saying: “Despite its strong start, the sagging back end of ‘Las Ruinas’ unfortunately means that this mixtape isn’t likely to stick in the memory for long – here’s hoping Rico comes back stronger next time.”

In other news, Rico Nasty is currently headlining the current Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Exclusively touring the US, it started at Toybox in Toronto on April 16 and is set to end at Top Cats in Cincinnati on May 27. You can look for tickets here.

Meanwhile, K-pop girl group XG recently released a new remix of their popular track ‘Shooting Star’ featuring Rico Nasty. Her ‘Bars Remixx’ dropped back in April alongside another remix called the ‘Chill Remixx’.

Earlier this year, 100 Gecs released their second album ‘10,000 gecs’. In a five-star review, NME saw “the trailblazing duo completely upend their own formula.”