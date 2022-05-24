Listen to Rico Nasty’s fierce new single, ‘Intrusive’

Rico Nasty has shared a brand new single, ‘Intrusive’ – listen to it below.

Rico started teasing the song on social media earlier this month before finally unveiling the distortion-heavy track earlier today (May 24).

In a statement, the rapper said of the song: “This song tells the story of intrusive thoughts with some industrial elements.

“The song is a true free style for me and takes you for a ride through my mind.”

The track is expected to feature on what is described in a press release as a “very personal upcoming project.” Rico’s last album was 2020’s ‘Nightmare Vacation’, her studio debut.

The rapper teased the new track earlier this month in multiple social media posts, tweeting to fans: “I have a new song coming out very soon”. Rico also told fans that the vibe of the track would be “intrusive”. She then later dropped a video clip of the song, with the caption ‘Black Punk’.

This new music follows the release of her single ‘Vaderz’ featuring Bktherula back in April. Last year, the rapper teased that she’d be releasing a new project called ‘Rx’ but no further information is yet available about this.

Rico also teamed up with Doja Cat at Coachella this year, to perform the track ‘Tia Tamera’, a single taken from the deluxe version of Doja Cat’s debut album ‘Amala’.

In a four-star review of her most recent full-length release, NME said ‘Nightmare Vacation’ was full of “energetic rap for the club and the moshpit”.