Listen to Romantic Echoes’ alluring new single, ‘Amerta’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Romantic Echoes has shared his latest single, ‘Amerta’.

The track arrived on major streaming platforms on Friday (January 21) alongside a lyric video on YouTube. Listen to ‘Amerta’, which Romantic Echoes wrote, composed and produced, below.

Advertisement

Romantic Echoes – real name Jack Alfredo – told NME that the song was inspired by the Indian music he heard often in his childhood due to his mother and grandmother being fans of Indian movies. The song intends to memorialise those nostalgic times.

‘Amerta’ kicks off a new era for Romantic Echoes, who has revealed a new logo on social media, which he says will take on more meaning this year.

In an interview with NME in August, Romantic Echoes revealed that he had been working on an album, which is due for release sometime this year. It is currently unclear if ‘Amerta’ will feature on the album.

The release of ‘Amerta’ follows Wednesday’s announcement of a joint concert by Romantic Echoes and Oslo Ibrahim. The upcoming concert, titled Serenada: Volume 2, will take place on January 29 at the Subrosa Bar in South Jakarta.

Romantic Echoes last released the collaborative single ‘Alright’ with Pamungkas in October 2021. The track marked the second collaboration between the two artists, following ‘I’m Down’.

Advertisement

‘I’m Down’ featured on Romantic Echoes’ July 2021 six-track EP ‘Gaung Romantis’, alongside other tracks like ‘Celaka’ and ‘Hymne’ featuring Matter Mos.