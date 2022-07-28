Listen to Rosalía’s summery new single, ‘Despechá’

Rosalía has today (July 28) shared a summery new single called ‘Despechá’ – check it out below.

The song has been performed by Rosalía live during her ongoing world tour and has now been released as a one-off single.

Speaking about the track and its meaning, Rosalía said: “There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets.

“This is the place from where I make music, from where I did it when I first started and where I will continue to until God says so.

“I’m grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places including the DR, where artists like Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra and Omega have inspired me and without them this song would not exist.”

Check out the song here:

The current ‘Motomani World Tour’ marks Rosalía’s first global run of concerts and sees her travel to 15 countries across a 46 dates.

The tour began earlier this month in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria and recently made stops in Barcelona and Madrid. Next month, the singer will visit Mexico City, São Paulo and Santiago before moving on to New York, Los Angeles and other North American cities in September.

Rosalía will play in London this December as part of her 2022 European leg, which concludes with a concert in Paris.

You can buy any remaining tickets for the shows here and check out the full range of dates here.

Rosalía’s album ‘Motomami’, which dropped on March 18, received a five-star review from NME’s Nick Levine, who described the record and its songs as some of “the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.

“Rosalía isn’t so much carving out her own lane as building her own ultra-modern, super-bendy sonic motorway. It’s one you’ll want to hurtle down again and again.”