Listen to Rudimental’s kinetic new track ‘Remember Their Names’ featuring MJ Cole

Rudimental have shared a brand new track called ‘Remember Their Names’ featuring MJ Cole and Josh Barry – you can listen to it below.

The anthemic, full-blooded collaboration is the latest taste of ‘Ground Control’, the London collective’s upcoming fourth studio album and the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Toast To Our Differences’.

Following recent tracks ‘Straight From The Heart’, ‘So Sorry’ and ‘Jumper’, ‘Remember Their Names’ is a kinetic track that manoeuvres through progressive synths and an energetic baseline that pays homage to the group’s explosive drum and bass beginnings.

Josh Barry’s vocals pay tribute to the Black men and women who have lost their lives at the hands of police in recent years.

“See the walls come down, see the people clеar it up/ Shards of broken hearts as police insidе are froze/ Bricks and rubble, place for trouble, try to make unrest/ Say you fight for freedom with a kevlar vest/ Will you be the ones to survive?” Barry sings on the song’s second verse.

Accompanied by a video that depicts one of the many Black Lives Matter marches that took place last year, you can watch the clip below:

Due out on September 3, you can see the tracklist for Rudimental’s ‘Ground Control’ below:

1. ‘Come Over’ ft. Anne-Marie & Tion Wayne

2. ‘Jumper’ ft. Kareen Lomax

3. ‘Straight From The Heart’ ft. Nørskov

4. ‘Ghost’ ft. Hardy Caprio

5. ‘Remember Their Names’ ft. MJ Cole & Josh Barry

6. ‘Be Somebody’ ft. James Vincent McMorrow

7. ‘Be The One’ ft. MORGAN, Digga D & TIKE

8. ‘Handle My Own’ ft. Ella Henderson

9. ‘So Sorry’ ft. Skream

10. ‘Distance’ ft. Maverick Sabre & Kojey Radical

11. ‘Make Your Move’ ft. Nørskov & Keeya Keys

12. ‘Instajets’ ft. The Game, D Double E & Backroad Gee

13. ‘Krazy’ ft. Afronaut Zu

14. ‘Hostess’ ft. MORGAN

15. ‘C’est Fini’ ft. RV & Lowkey

16. ‘Keep Your Head Up’ ft. 2fox, Hamzaa & House Gospel Choir

‘Remember Their Names’ also follows the announcement that Rudimental will be playing a series of intimate live shows in the lead up to the release of their new album. You can buy tickets here and see the list of dates below.

AUGUST 2021

24 – Jazz Cafe, London

25 – Jazz Cafe, London

27 – The Wardrobe, Leeds

29 – Pryzm, Kingston-Upon-Thames

Meanwhile, Rudimental have been added to the line-up for next year’s edition of Austria’s Snowbombing festival, alongside Bicep, CamelPhat, Gorgon City and many others.