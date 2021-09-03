Listen to Sam Fender’s new acoustic version of ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Sam Fender has shared a new acoustic version of his recent single ‘Seventeen Going Under’ – you can listen to it below.

The original version of the song is the title track from the North Shields singer-songwriter’s upcoming new album, which is set to arrive on October 8.

The new acoustic rendition, which follows recent tracks ‘Howdon Aldi Death Queue’ and ‘Aye’, was recorded with a piano, mandolin, cello and an acoustic guitar, with help from Tender Central’s India Bourne.

Advertisement

I’ve done a live acoustic version of ‘Seventeen going under’, with piano, mandolin, cello and acoustic guitar,” Fender said in an Instagram post. “Special thanks to India Bourne of @tendercentral for the beautiful strings. On all streaming platforms now! Enjoy!”

Produced alongside Bramwell Bronte, Fender’s upcoming LP will see him “turning the mirror on himself; his adolescence and the trials and tribulations of growing up,” a press release reads.

“It’s a relatable journey that careers through an often misspent youth, navigating tumultuous relationships with both friends and family, and trying to figure out what comes next and how to get there.

It continues: “North Shields is the ever-present backdrop for these deeply personal vignettes of a young life travelling breathlessly from nought to sixty, hauling on the brakes and zipping back again from where he started. Over the course of the record, these stunning songs chronicle all the cherished memories, tricky encounters, and events that Sam cannot unsee.”

Speaking on the album, Fender said: “This album is a coming of age story. It’s about growing up. It’s a celebration of life after hardship, and it’s a celebration of surviving.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the acoustic version of ‘Seventeen Going Under’ below:

Meanwhile, Sam Fender joined Declan McKenna for a performance of ‘Brazil’ at last weekend’s Leeds Festival.

After making his main stage debut at Reading on the previous day, McKenna performed again at its sister festival on Sunday (August 28). However, this time he was joined by the ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ singer on guitar later in the set.

It came after McKenna revealed to NME in his Big Read interview last year that he and Fender had been talking “for ages about doing something together”.

NME caught up with McKenna again backstage at Reading last weekend and asked if there had been any new developments with the collaboration. “No… we’ve both been doing all sorts of shit!” he said. “Today marks the first time I’ll have seen him in two years.”

The 22-year-old added: “We’ll still get in that studio at some point, though.”