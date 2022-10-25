Listen to Sam Fender’s new song ‘Wild Grey Ocean’

Sam Fender has today (October 25) shared ‘Wild Grey Ocean’, a song lifted from the upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

‘Wild Grey Ocean’ sees Fender reflect on past love and loss atop sparse piano keys and steady percussive cymbals. “The wild grey ocean, buried in my eyes” Fender sings broodingly on the track’s opening verse, “The coarse town muscles through weekdays and nine to fives.” Listen to the song below.

Fender first teased the song’s release yesterday, revealing on Twitter that ‘Wild Grey Ocean’ forms part of the deluxe version of ‘Seventeen Going Under’. The CD will be released on December 9, and in addition to ‘Wild Grey Ocean’, features another nine cuts on top of the original album’s ten-song tracklist.

Also dropping on December 9 is Fender’s recently announced ‘Live From Finsbury Park’ album, recorded during the singer’s headline show at London’s Finsbury Park in July. That record will lift tracks from Fender’s 16-song setlist, which included ‘Seventeen Going Under’ cuts ‘Spit of You’ and ‘Getting Started’, alongside songs from his 2019 debut ‘Hypersonic Missiles’.

In a four-star review of Fender’s Finsbury Park set – which was attended by 45,000 fans and marked his biggest headline performance to date – NME said the performance “seemingly foreshadows Fender’s next steps, primed to level up from this huge moment to something utterly stratospheric.”

The deluxe edition of ‘Seventeen Going Under’ bookends a successful sophomore effort for Fender. In addition to joining the shortlist for this year’s Mercury Prize Album Of The Year, the LP won the BandLab NME Award for Best Album In The World in March. Speaking of ‘Seventeen Going Under’ – which received a four-star review from NME – in a 2021 interview, Fender told NME he’s “more proud of [it] than anything I’ve ever done.”

“It’s probably the best thing I’ve done in my life. I just hope people love it as much as I do. With the first album, a lot of those songs were written when I was 19, so I was over half of it [by the time it was released]. Whereas this one is where I’m at now,” Fender said.