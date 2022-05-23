Listen to Sandwich’s new EP, ‘No Goodbyes’

Filipino rock veterans Sandwich have released a new EP entitled ‘No Goodbyes’.

Released on Friday (May 20) via Polyeast Records, the five-track project features a total of four previously released singles, as well as fresh cuts like ‘You Don’t Know What You Have’.

Listen to Sandwich’s ‘No Goodbyes’ EP below.

The EP’s first single, ‘Buhol Buhol’ was released in late January 2020, before the title track released in mid-April that same year. Sandwich would go on to release the singles ‘Curtains’ and ‘Negatives’ February and April this year respectively in the lead up to the EP’s release.

Sandwich’s ‘No Goodbye’s EP serves as the band’s first collection of music since their 2019 remix album, ‘Space/Spase (Club Sandwich Remix)’. The band have released eight studio albums since their 1999 debut record ‘Grip Stand Throw’. Their latest album featuring original music came in the form of 2015’s ‘Debris’.

In late March, Sandwich frontman Raymund Marasigan announced a new supergroup – Party Pace – with the release of their debut single, ‘Sensitive Sun’.

Party Pace consists of Raymund Marasigan alongside IV Of Spades drummer Badjao De Castro, Chicosci bass player Eco Del Rio and guitarist John Apura.