Listen to SAULT’s surprise new single ‘Angel’

Elusive London-based collective SAULT have finally returned with a brand new single dubbed ‘Angel’. Check it out below.

Clocking in at just over 10 minutes in length, ‘Angel’ is produced by SAULT frontman Inflo – who begins by delivering an upbeat sound before slowing things down just before the halfway mark. The song also features vocals from Jamaican artist Chronixx.

‘Angel’ arrives days after SAULT seemingly teased their forthcoming album ‘Ten’ on Instagram, simply posting a photo of matchsticks in an ‘X’ shape alongside the text ‘Ten’ in the caption.

SAULT are yet to confirm whether ‘Ten’ is the title of their next album but if it is, the project will serve as the follow-up to their surprise LP ‘Air’ which dropped in April this year.

The mysterious group first emerged in 2019 where they dropped their two albums ‘Five’ and ‘Seven’, which was followed by another two LPs in 2020 in the form of ‘Untitled (Black Is)’ and ‘Untitled (‘Rise)’. Last year SAULT dropped the critically-acclaimed ‘Nine’, which NME hailed as for “carrying vital political and personal weight”.

“Once again, SAULT demonstrate the power of words and just how impactful music can be,” read the NME review. “It’s impossible not to feel affected by the stories being told. But, despite ‘Nine’s sadness, SAULT channel optimism and hope for a brighter future into their songs.”

The members of the group continue to remain anonymous but much of their work is produced by Inflo, who won Producer of the Year at this year’s BRIT Awards.

SAULT have also collaborated with names such as Little Simz on ‘You From London’ and Michael Kiwanuka on ‘Bow’.