Listen to SB19’s highly anticipated six-track EP ‘Pagsibol’

Filipino pop group SB19 have released their highly anticipated EP, ‘Pagsibol’.

The six-track effort from the quintet arrived on streaming platforms on Thursday (July 22). The EP rollout followed the release of a two-minute medley featuring snippets of all six songs on the record.

Listen to ‘Pagsibol’ in its entirety below.

‘Pagsibol’ features two previously released singles, ‘What?’ in March and ‘MAPA’ in May. All six tracks on ‘Pagsibol’ were written by Pablo – aka John Paulo Nase – who also co-produced the EP.

Fresher cuts like ‘Mana’, ‘Bazinga’ and ‘SLMT’ are highly energetic pop tunes, akin to ‘What?’, while penultimate track ‘Ikako’ joins ‘MAPA’ as the EP’s second ballad.

Prior to the release of ‘Pagsibol’, SB19 worked with popular Filipino indie-folk outfit Ben&Ben on a band version of ‘MAPA’. The collaboration – which received its own accompanying music video – reworks the original composition into a duet, complete with live instruments, string segments and a guitar solo.

SB19 are currently scheduled to host a virtual concert entitled Back In The Zone on August 1. The virtual gig was originally slated for July 18, but was delayed due to “identified health and safety concerns during the concert preparations”.

In a press statement earlier this month, SB19 apologised “for any inconvenience this may have caused. The health and safety of everyone involved in the concert is our top priority”.

For the concert, the group are expected to perform several songs from their new EP, alongside hits from their 2020 debut album ‘Get In The Zone’.