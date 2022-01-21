Listen to Sea Girls’ emotive new single ‘Sleeping With You’

Sea Girls have today (January 21) shared an emotive new single, ‘Sleeping With You’ – listen to it below.

It’s taken from their upcoming new album ‘Homesick’, which is released on March 25 via Polydor. You can pre-order the new record here.

Speaking about the track, frontman Henry Camamile said: “This song is about dreaming of your American ex-girlfriend instead of the girl you’re with right now.

“It’s a warning to not waste your time on me as my heart is still with another, so I’ll only let you down. It’s about not letting yourself love anyone else, although you know you should.”

Listen to the new song here:

The band’s breakthrough debut album, ‘Open Your Head’, tackled many themes including mental health, drug use and regret. The follow-up addresses similarly stark ideas. “I thought a lot about mortality and dying – what it means to be alive and how lucky we are,” Camamile previously told NME. “All the songs came after the pandemic started, so thematically it intensified things.

“The whole environment felt way more intense. We missed quite a significant moment in our lives because we should have been out playing all of our first album shows.”

He added: “We’re moving on and we’re bringing something different. We could have made the first album again but we didn’t. We were really ruthless, we skimmed out any excess. It’s better than the first record and we feel so proud of it.”

The group’s tour dates and festival appearances for 2022 can be seen in full below and you can buy tickets for the gigs here.

March 2022

24 – Germany Munich Strom

25 – Germany Cologne Luxor

26 – Netherlands Amsterdam Melkweg

28 – Germany Berlin Hole 44

29 – Denmark Copenhagen Hotel Cecil

30 – Germany Hamburg Molotow

April 2022

1 – Belgium Brussels Ancienne Belgium

2 – France Paris Nouveau Casino

June 2022

4 – Live At Leeds: In The Park, Temple Newsam, Leeds

July 2022

8 – NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

17 – Benicassim Festival, Spain

30 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire