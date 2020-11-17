Listen to Sekai No Owari and NIKI’s collab ‘Forever’

Japanese pop band Sekai No Owari have released a love song titled ‘Forever’ featuring Indonesian singer NIKI.

The English-language song, written by lead vocalist Nakajin with the help of NIKI and Cass Lowe, is about growing and evolving in order to keep a relationship alive. It was released under the name End of the World – the literal English translation of Sekai No Owari.

In an Instagram post, Nakajin said he was “blown away” when he first heard NIKI’s vocals on the track. “Really liked her vibe!” he wrote of the Indonesian artist.

Advertisement

NIKI also thanked the band on Instagram. “thank you @endoftheworldofficial & @cass_lowe for having me on this track it was my honour,” she wrote.

Listen to the song below.

This is the fourth single off Sekai No Owari’s upcoming full-length English language album ‘Chameleon’, which comes out on November 27. The band had announced in 2016 that they were planning a US debut under the English name of End of the World.

The band have also released singles featuring British band Clean Bandit (‘Lost’) and singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin (‘Over’).

Advertisement

Before ‘Chameleon’, Sekai No Owari released five Japanese language albums. The last two were ‘Eye’ and ‘Lip’, which were both released in February 2019.

They also previously collaborated with American pop-rock group DNCE for the 2017 track ‘Hollow’.

Meanwhile, their ‘Forever’ collaborator NIKI released her debut album ‘Moonchild’ earlier this year under record label 88rising.

In an interview with NME in September, NIKI said she wanted to be as authentic as possible with her album. “You’re constantly putting yourself under a lot of scrutiny, and people have a lot of opinions, especially people that don’t know you… I value authenticity over anything else,” she said.