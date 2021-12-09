Listen to Shame’s festive new single ‘Baldur’s Gate’

Shame have dropped off an early Christmas present to fans in the form of a festive new single called ‘Baldur’s Gate’ – you can listen to it below.
The band’s new original track – a dark take on a Christmas story, wrapped up in a set of winding guitars – follows on from their riotous 2018 rendition of José Feliciano’s ‘Feliz Navidad’.
“It’s another Christmas classic,” Shame frontman Charlie Steen said in a statement. “It’s about a period of time in which I’d regularly be trekking up to the streets of Edinburgh to see an ex-partner.”
He added: “These are some of the thoughts I’d have when I’d be leaving Waverley station, en route back to London in the winter nights.”
You can listen to ‘Baldur’s Gate’ below:
Shame released their second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ earlier this year. In a five-star review of second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “This is massive leap on from ‘Songs Of Praise’ – ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ is more ambitious and more accomplished than its predecessor, showcasing a band brimming both with ideas and the confidence to pull them off.”
The band are set to head out on a US tour in February, with dates set in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville and more. They’ll then embark on more European dates – the full dates can be found below.
Shame 2022 tour dates:
FEBRUARY 2022
7 – Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC
8 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA
9 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR
11 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA
14 – The Casbah – San Diego, CA
15 – Club Congress – Tucson, AZ
17 – Mohawk – Austin, TX
18 – Tulips – Fort Worth, TX
19 – George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, AR
20 – The Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS
22 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN
23 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL
25 – Skully’s Music Diner – Columbus, OH
26 – Mahall’s – Lakewood, OH
27 – The Opera House – Toronto, ON
MARCH 2022
1 – Theatre Fairmont – Montreal, QC
3 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA
4 – Webster Hall – New York, NA
5 – First Unitarian Church – Philadelphia, PA
7 – Black Cat – Washington, DC
8 – Motorco Music Hall – Durham, NC
9 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA
11 – Exit In – Nashville, TN
12 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL
13 – Gasa Gasa – New Orleans, LA
30 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands
31 – Trix VZW – Antwerpen, Belgium
APRIL 2022
1 – Bataclan – Paris, France
2 – Mascotte – Zurich, Switzerland
4 – Strom – Munich, Germany
5 – Festsaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany
6 – Knust – Hamburg, Germany
8 – VEGA – Copenhagen, Denmark
9 – Debaser Strand – Stockholm, Sweden
10 – Rockefeller – Oslo, Norway
12 – Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
13 – Den Atelier – Luxembourg, Luxembourg
14 – CBE – Cologne, Germany
MAY 2022
21 – Tomavistas Festival – Madrid, Spain
JUNE 2022
4 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona, Spain
This past summer, Shame released their ‘Born In Luton Remixes’ EP, featuring re-workings of the ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ track by the likes of Parquet Courts‘ Austin Brown.