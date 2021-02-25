Listen to Shamir’s cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’

Singer-songwriter Shamir has shared a cover of Billie Eilish’s debut song ‘Ocean Eyes’, marking his first release for the year.

Compared to the dreamy pop stylings of Eilish’s recording, Shamir’s rendition offers more percussive elements. The addition of guitars, combined with Shamir’s extensive vocal range, gives the track a more energetic rock feel.

The new release also arrived with a visualiser. Listen to Shamir’s cover of ‘Ocean Eyes’ below.

‘Ocean Eyes’ is lifted fromEilish’s EP, ‘Don’t Smile At Me’ in 2016. After first being released on Eilish’s SoundCloud, the track we re-released commercially. She has since gone on to release her highly successful debut LP, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Shamir released his self-titled album in October last year. The record was given four stars from NME, describing it as “the eclectic sound of an artist happily furrowing his own path”.

“‘Shamir’ is the sound of a consistently evolving artist reclaiming their path and making the music they want to make. His seventh, self-titled album is the sound of an artist who’s finally found his musical home.”

Earlier this year, Shamir shared the music video for his track ‘Diet’.