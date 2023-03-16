Shania Twain has released an official cover of Harry Styles‘ ‘Fallen’.

The track, released as part of the singer’s Spotify Sings session on Wednesday, March 15, is also accompanied by Twain’s cover of the Howlin’ Wolf song ‘Spoonful’ and the title track of her recent album, ‘Queen Of Me’.

Twain said of her ‘Falling’ cover in a statement to Stereogum: “I just fell in love with ‘Falling’. I love Harry Styles anyway and his version of the song really moved me and I wanted to try it on. It came out more emotional than I thought it would and I was very pleased – I can kind of hear my pain in it.”

She also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the recording sessions for Spotify Singles, which can be seen here.

Shania Twain’s take on ‘Falling’ sees the singer stick largely to the original track’s vibe, while incorporating a piano and her signature country twang at times.

Listen to Shania Twain’s cover of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’ below.

The pair of Twain and Styles first teamed up last year during Styles’ headline set at Coachella 2022 in April. During her appearance, Shania joined the former One Direction star on stage to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

In October, Twain revealed that she would love to collaborate with Styles in the studio, though she confirmed that a team up between the two would not take place on her recently released album ‘Queen Of Me’. “In the future, I would say yes. I’m going to hold Harry to that. I think we surprised each other [with] how natural it was [at Coachella]. So, I do plan on doing that,” she said.

Earlier this month, NME caught up with Twain to talk about ‘Queen Of Me’ and her ambitions to one day perform in the Legends slot at Glastonbury. Check out our full chat with her here.