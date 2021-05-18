Listen to Shanti Dope’s menacing new song ‘Peekaboo!’

Filipino rapper Shanti Dope has released ‘Peekaboo!’, a new song featuring Skinny G of hip-hop group Acdmnd$.

Issued on Friday (May 14) via Universal Records Philippines, the track came accompanied by a lyric video bursting with neon colours. Watch the video below.

The song hinges on Shanti Dope’s effortless flow backed by Skinny G, who turns in a verse and the song’s menacing hook. While the track has surfaced on the label’s YouTube channel, it has yet to land on streaming services. A music video is set for release this Friday at 6pm.

‘Peekaboo!’ is Shanti Dope’s second new song of 2021 following March’s ‘Ikaw’, which featured rappers Pino G and Jobe Nkemakolam. It also rides on recent momentum for the rapper, who in April had his controversial 2019 track ‘Amatz’ featured on Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The track played in the show’s third episode during a scene set in the fictional Southeast Asian island of Madripoor.

‘Amatz’, which is Filipino slang for getting high, was the centre of controversy in 2019 when the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) claimed that the song was promoting the use of illegal drugs, specifically marijuana, and moved to get the track censored and banned from TV and radio play. Shanti Dope’s management responded to the ban, saying the lyrics of ‘Amatz’ in fact took cautionary stance against drugs.

Aside from the song’s feature on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it has also made an impact regionally – Singaporean rapper Yung Raja recently delivered a freestyle over the ‘Amatz’ beat.