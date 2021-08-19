Listen to Shelhiel’s new video game-inspired track ‘Racing Hearts’

Malaysian pop artist Shelhiel has released a new single titled ‘Racing Hearts’.

The track – which was released on Bandcamp today (August 19) – sees the artist dig deep into childhood inspirations, specifically video games soundtracks that incorporated fast-paced techno and breakbeat.

‘Racing Hearts’ pays tribute to this through its fusion of euphoric psytrance and industrial techno. He wrote on Bandcamp, “Growing up playing old PC games like Streets Of Rage, raving as a kid to hardcore/techno/house VGM by Yuzo Koshiro. I started out my production by combining my piano lessons, gospel & electronic music.”

Listen to ‘Racing Hearts’ below.

<a href="https://easternmargins.bandcamp.com/album/redline-legends-2">Redline Legends by Shelhiel</a>

‘Racing Hearts’ will feature on UK-based music collective Eastern Margin’s upcoming compilation album ‘Redline Legends’, which is due for release on August 26. The album will explore “raw, Hi-NRG” club music from East Asia and Southeast Asia.

“These sounds are incubated in red light districts, tourist traps and internet cafes,” they wrote on Bandcamp. “Often overlooked as too lo-fi or unsophisticated by international club scenes, these genres have had space and time to mutate into distinct forms, pulling their DNA from everywhere.”

Shelhiel said of his involvement in the project: “I always felt that Southeast Asia is the last part of the earth that hasn’t been fully explored by the world for their music. I wanna be part of the opening chapter, to bridge the different cultures+languages bringing SEA to the world”.

Currently, only two tracks from the project are available for streaming: ‘Racing Hearts’ and Numb’n’dub & GG LONG XIA’s ‘LUV TIL I DIE’. The rest of the compilation will feature tracks from ZHAAN, Jiafeng, rEmPiT g0dDe$$, similarobjects, Puppy RI0t, and more.

Prior to the release of ‘Racing Hearts’, Shelhiel released a hyper-futuristic new music video for his song ‘Star 星’ in July. ‘Star 星’ features on Shelhiel’s six-track debut EP, ‘Superstrobe’, which dropped last November.

The EP landed on NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020, and was praised for “navigating the spectrum of pain and pleasure with piercing intimacy – and great accessibility”.