Listen to Sheryl Sheinafia’s lush new single, ‘Dedicate’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Sheryl Sheinafia has released a lush new single, ‘Dedicate’.

Released onto all major streaming platforms on Friday (March 18), ‘Dedicate’ features mellow electronic beats, lush walls of bass and trap percussions set against Sheinafia’s soothing vocals.

“I want you to cross your heart / Hope to die, dedicate your whole life / You know that I’ll cross my heart by your side / Dedicate my whole life” Sheinafia sings over the track’s chorus.

Advertisement

‘Dedicate’ features production from Tha Aristocrats and Dre Pickney, with Sofia Quinn, Dre Pickney, Tha Aristocrats, Dashawn White and Chaz Jackson cowriting alongside Sheinafia.

Listen to ‘Dedicate’ below.

Per a press release, ‘Dedicate’ serves as the conclusion to a trilogy of singles that began with ‘Want Ur Love’ in November and ‘Earn It’ in late January. While ‘Want Ur Love’ chronicles the rush and adrenaline of chasing a new relationship, ‘Earn It’ sees a relationship being tested through multiple speed bumps.

‘Dedicate’ closes off the trilogy with both partners in a relationship dedicating themselves to overcome all of their trials and tribulations together.

“I feel like it’s very relatable to a lot of people in their relationships where they would bend over backwards no matter what for the person that they love.” Sheinafia said of the track.

Advertisement

‘Dedicate’ marks Sheinafia’s second single of the year. In a press release, the singer teased “a lot of projects in the near future” although further details remain unknown at this time.

Sheryl Sheinafia has released three albums to date: 2013’s self-titled record, 2017’s ‘ii’ and 2021’s ‘Jennovine’.