Listen to Shye’s catchy new electro-pop single, ‘I’m Fine, No’

Rising Singaporean singer-songwriter Shye has released ‘I’m Fine, No’, a new single and a taste of her upcoming debut album ‘Days To Morning Glory’.

The track, which was both written and produced by Shye, is the artist’s most electronic-leaning tune to date. Thick bass-heavy kicks and bubbly synths are sprinkled throughout the track, and explosive percussion set against Shye’s soft and soothing vocals.

Listen to the song below:

‘I’m Fine, No’ is the 18-year-old’s response to being stuck at home due to COVID-19 quarantines and social distancing measures – isolation that exposes the hollowness of the question “how are you?”.

“When we get asked, ‘How are you?’ we almost automatically reply we are fine even if that’s not the case,” Shye pointed out in a press release. “(This song) is about embracing the times when we don’t feel fine and that it’s okay to not be okay.”

She goes on to add: “It does cross my mind every now and then whether I’m good enough or cool enough, but who’s to say what cool even is? What’s the point of being cool if your friends don’t even recognise you anymore? It’s so easy to get sucked into it all when you try to fit into society’s idea of what’s cool.”

‘I’m Fine, No’ will feature on the singer’s upcoming debut album, ‘Days To Morning Glory’. Set to arrive on December 11 via We Are The Fruits, ‘Days To Morning Glory’ will include previously released singles ’Too Well’, ‘Don’t Be Shy’, ‘Love U’ and ‘Feeling Like…’, alongside eight new tracks.

The album will see Shye showcase her musical growth from 2018’s ‘Augus7ine’ EP, this time incorporating a mixture of folk, techno, indie pop, R&B and rock.

Most recently, Shye collaborated with producer Fauxe to release a track titled ‘More’ as part of MajulahFest’s Majulah Weekender series, which paired five seasoned producer/artists with five rising talents from across the country.