Listen to Shye’s colourful new single, ‘Phonecase’

Singaporean singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released her latest single, ‘Phonecase’.

On the lively and effervescent track released Friday (April 22), Shye sings about romance using a 21st century motif: having a photograph of herself as a fixture on the back of her partner’s phone case.

Listen to Shye’s ‘Phonecase’ below.

‘Phonecase’ marks the singer-songwriter’s second release of the year, following the emotional ‘Still Trying’ in February, which she released as a thank you to loyal fans and supporters. It was originally meant to feature on her debut album ‘Days To Morning Glory’, and later her 2021 mini-album ‘Hello Trinity’, before it was set aside for a dedicated release as a single.

‘Phonecase’ – according to a Shye interview with NME in January – is unlikely to feature on an album or EP, as she is focusing on releasing singles this year: “Maybe not an album this year, but I will definitely be putting out singles. I’m not sure if I want to put out an EP, maybe early next year.”

In January, Shye released the kaleidoscopic music video for ‘Corduroy’ off her 2021 mini-album, ‘Hello Trinity’. That same month, Shye was crowned Best New Act from Asia at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Shye was also nominated for the Best New Act in the World award at the BandLab NME Awards but ultimately lost out to Olivia Rodrigo.