Listen to Shye’s first single of the year, ‘not rly’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Shye has released ‘not rly’, her latest single. The song follows her 2020 debut album ‘Days to Morning Glory’, marking her first new music this year.

According to a press release, ‘not rly’ is a “tongue-in-cheek song about recognising one’s self-worth”. The song was written, recorded, produced, and mixed by Shye.

‘not rly’ shifts away from the bedroom pop showcase of ‘Days to Morning Glory’ – one of NME‘s top Asian albums of 2020 – and veers closer to the darker pulse of electro-pop.

“They know your name, know your name, yeah, when you come around / What you say, what you say, yeah, lingers for a while”, Shye sings on the hook.

Listen to ‘not rly’ below.

“I think we all have insecurities and sometimes we let them get the better of us when we turn a blind eye to red flags and put others on a pedestal,” Shye explained in a press statement. “The song is about waking up to know your own name and what it stands for.”

As for the stylistic shift of ‘not rly’, she added: “With every release, it is my hope that it shows some kind of growth. It may be a little different from what I’ve put out before but I do enjoy pushing the envelope.”

Shye last appeared as a featured guest on ‘Love Therapy’, a single by Malaysian hip-hop artist Airliftz. In March, Shye clinched Album of the Year for ‘Days to Morning Glory’ at Singapore’s *SCAPE Youth Music Awards.