Listen to Shye’s “most personal” single yet, ‘Still Trying’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Shye has released her latest single, ‘Still Trying’.

The hushed ‘Still Trying’, which arrived on Friday (February 11), features soft piano instrumentation and synths as Shye sings of gratitude and perseverance.

“I miss your faces, I miss your voices / Echoing loud, holding me tight / I hope you’re doing alright, it’s been way too long / So if you’ve moved on, thank you, thank you, thank you / But if you’re still here, promise me you’ll hold on,” Shye sings.

Listen to ‘Still Trying’ below.

The track – as Shye revealed in a recent interview with NME – is her “most personal” release yet. “It’s dedicated to the people who are listening to me and the people who have stopped as a thank you to them for allowing my music to take up space and time in their lives,” she said.

‘Still Trying’ was originally meant to feature on her debut album ‘Days To Morning Glory’, and later her 2021 mini-album ‘Hello Trinity’, before it was set aside for a dedicated release as a single.

“I feel like it’s more meaningful as a single because it’s my most personal song,” she explained.

‘Still Trying’ marks Shye’s first release of the year, following a kaleidoscopic music video for ‘Corduroy’ off ‘Hello Trinity’ that pushed the boundaries of her “malleability”.

Shye was crowned Best New Act from Asia at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 in January, and is up for the Best New Act In The World at the BandLab NME Awards, taking place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday, March 2.