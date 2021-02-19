Listen to Singaporean pop newcomer Iman Fandi’s debut single ‘Timeframe’

Singapore pop newcomer Iman Fandi has released her debut single, ‘Timeframe’.

The track was released today (February 19) via Universal Music Singapore. ‘Timeframe’ was written in 2019 in a taxi, the day after Iman had to say goodbye to a friend who was going overseas, she revealed in a press conference.

‘Timeframe’ was produced by Yung Raja collaborator FlightSch and mixed by 13-time Grammy Award-winning engineer John Hanes. A music video for ‘Timeframe’ will premiere on Mediacorp’s Channel 5 tonight at around 8.15pm, and on YouTube afterward.

Advertisement

Hear ‘Timeframe’ below.

This single officially marks Iman’s entry into the music industry, though last April she also appeared on ‘Stay Home’, a single recorded by 14 Singaporean artists to encourage listeners to stay home during lockdown.

The daughter of Singaporean soccer legend Fandi Ahmad, Iman got her start in entertainment at the age of 11. The 21-year-old has worked as an actress, athlete and model over the last nine years.

Iman said in a press release about her new role as a musician: “The main reason I write and release music is so that people will know they’re not alone in feeling a certain way.

Advertisement

“I also want to branch out and explore territories outside of Asia. I love experimenting and trying new things and I feel that being signed to the biggest label in the world will push me to do my very best – and more.”

Iman is working on her debut EP and is keen to explore a sound that fuses R&B, pop and dancehall, she said in a press conference.