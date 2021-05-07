Singaporean rapper BGourd share quirky new single ‘Whack’, executive produced by Fauxe

Singaporean rapper BGourd – real name Sean Lim – has dropped his latest single ‘Whack’.

Stretching just under two minutes, the quirky song was produced by Beansprouts and executive produced by frequent collaborator Fauxe, who also mixed the track. ‘Whack’ arrived after the rapper had announced its release on his Instagram on Monday (May 3).

“Cool down / Too loud? / Too sharp for your petty ears like / What the fuck are facts / What the fuck is truth / Why you spreading crime / Why you tricking youths,” BGourd demands over an offbeat melody.

Listen to ‘Whack’ below.

‘Whack’ marks the first single BGourd has released in 2021. Last year, the rising rapper teamed up with producer J.SON for the bouncy track ‘No Flix’, which appeared on MajulahFest’s Majulah Weekender series. A partnership between Zendyll Records and the National Youth Council of Singapore, the series also included collaborations between Fauxe and Shye (on ‘More’) and Jon Chua and Hairi Eyes (‘How Do You Mean’).

BGourd made his debut last year with the four-track project ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 1’, a joint EP with producer Halal Sol. He later followed it up with the sequel: ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 2’. The second instalment featured six songs and was made in collaboration with Fauxe.

Earlier this March, BGourd was nominated for two categories at Singapore’s *SCAPE Youth Music Awards 2021. He was up for Artist Of The Year under the rap category and also Single Of The Year for his song ‘Fresh Air’. However, he lost out on both to Yung Raja. Other winners at the ceremony were Shye, who picked up Album Of The Year for ‘Days To Morning Glory’, and Gentle Bones, who went home with the Artist Of The Year for the pop category.