Listen to Singaporean rapper Mary Sue’s hypnotic new record, ‘Voice Memos Across a Couple Bodies of Water’

Singaporean experimental rapper Mary Sue has dropped a new album, ‘Voice Memos Across a Couple Bodies of Water’.

Released on streaming services today (June 3), the rapper first dropped the 12-track release on Soundcloud and Bandcamp last week.

‘Voice Memos Across a Couple Bodies of Water’ was recorded in May during the rapper’s two week-stay in New York City, where the rapper played a string of dates. In addition to Mary Sue’s own production, the project features production credits from a slew of his frequent collaborators, including artists Tony Bontana, Kingayeo and Cosmon4ut.

Listen to the album here:

Mary Sue also released a hypnotic music video for the album cut ‘My Vision Is Crystal Clear’, which features the rapper performing the song, superimposed upon a glitching series of New York cityscapes. ”Run with the pack with my dogs in New York / Everything I speak man, I feel it in the core,” he spits over a jazzy beat.

The record continues a productive streak for Mary Sue: his most recent releases was the album ‘Kisses of Life’, which he put out earlier this February. ‘Kisses of Life’ also spawned an accompanying visual, which highlighted album tracks including ‘Cavalry’, ‘Marge/Bones’, and ‘Rebirth’.

Earlier in 2021, the rapper released a trilogy of releases, which included ‘Metamorph’, ‘Another Time’, and ‘To Those Foreign Nights, I Love You’ – which he put out last August, July and March respectively.