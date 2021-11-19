Listen to Singaporean singer-songwriter Khally’s debut EP, ‘Let’s Talk About Love’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Khally has dropped her debut EP, ‘Let’s Talk About Love’.

The nine-track release surfaced on streaming platforms today (November 19) via Allure Records. It features previously-released songs such as ‘Miscreant’ and ‘Sunflower’, along with her latest single ‘LTAL’.

Per a press release, the EP – produced, mixed, and mastered by Prodbydan of Allure Records – was completed in six months at Greendoor Studios, with every track written by Khally.

The EP sees the 20-year-old Khally melding influences ranging from reggae, bossa nova, and alternative R&B, serving as a coming of age testament of a woman transitioning into adulthood.

Listen to ‘Let’s Talk About Love’ below.

Khally wrote on Instagram that the EP is “a piece of me to all of you”, adding a note thanking Prodbydan and Allure Records for being “truly amazing people” who are “creating and coming together for the love of music.”

‘Let’s Talk About Love’ also touches on Khally’s personal journey in navigating the highs and lows of relationships, the press release noted.

The EP is also guided by Khally’s ambition to explore beyond the confines of love in the context of romance, urging an introspective look into what it means to each individual. “To understand what love is, you gotta forget what love was,” she explained in a press statement.

‘Let’s Talk About Love’ arrives just a month after she shared the punchy ‘LTAL’ in October. In May, Khally joined a group of Singaporean rappers, including Fariz Jabba and Akeem Jahat for a remix of ‘Lotus’, a track performed by Malaysian hip-hop group FORCEPARKBOIS.

In November 2020, Khally was announced as among 15 finalists of the Vans Musicians Wanted Singapore contest following the release of her debut single ‘Sunflower’.