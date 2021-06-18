Listen to Skepta and Pop Smoke’s new song ‘Lane Switcha’ featuring A$AP Rocky

‘Lane Switcha’, a collaboration between Skepta and the late Pop Smoke from the Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack, has been released.

The track is a star-studded affair, with additional verses from both A$AP Rocky and Juicy J, and Project Pat handling the song’s chorus. It also features production from Internet Money‘s Taz Taylor, Cxdy and OK Tanner.

Listen to ‘Lane Switcha’ below:

‘Lane Switcha’ appears on the soundtrack for Fast and Furious 9, the latest instalment in the film franchise. The soundtrack, released today (June 18), also features contributions from the likes of Offset, Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk, The Prodigy and RZA.

The new single marks the first collaboration between Rocky and Pop Smoke. Skepta has previously worked with both artists before – on Rocky’s ‘Praise the Lord (Da Shine)’ and with Pop Smoke on ‘Show Out’ and a remix of ‘Welcome to the Party’.

‘Lane Switcha’ marks the latest in a string of posthumous releases from Smoke, who was killed in a shooting in February of 2020. ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’, the rapper’s debut album, was released in July last year, five months after his death.

Since then, Pop has posthumously appeared on a number of collaborative tracks. In February of this year, a solo track by the rapper titled ‘AP’ was released. The song featured on the soundtrack to the Eddie Huang film Boogie, in which Pop made his first film appearance.

The rapper’s manager, Rico Beats, recently updated fans on plans for another posthumous Pop Smoke album, suggesting its imminent arrival. “Pop Album 95% loading the f$&k up!!!!,” he said in a post shared on Instagram.