Listen to Smith & Burrows’ new single, ‘I Want You Back In My Life’

Smith & Burrows, the duo comprising Editors frontman Tom Smith and former Razorlight drummer Andy Burrows, have dropped their new song, ‘I Want You Back In My Life’.

‘I Want You Back In My Life’ comes a few weeks ahead of the band’s forthcoming second collaborative album, ‘Only Smith And Burrows Is Good Enough’, set for release on February 19 via PIAS.

The song also marks the fourth cut we’ve heard from the album so far, following ‘Parliament Hill‘, ‘Old TV Shows’ and ‘All The Best Moves’.

Listen to ‘I Want You Back In My Life’ below:

Speaking of the song in a press statement, Smith said he received it from Burrows while on tour with Editors.

“With this tune the heavy lifting was done by Andy, it was his pretty complete song I added some finishing touches on,” he said.

“I knew as soon as I heard his idea it was a stone-cold Bee Gees meets Backstreet Boys classic, just needed a little happy sad chorus from me. What else are we here for, other than to love somebody, anybody?”

Burrows echoed this, saying “that he was in an emotional place when writing it but Tom managed to beef up the chorus to what I had thought was a complete song”.

“This is an ode to rumination,” he continued, “Too much time in your own head, catastrophising… and a subsequent need for reconnection”.

‘Only Smith And Burrows Is Good Enough’ marks the duo’s first collaborative album in a decade, following 2011’s Christmas-themed release ‘Funny Looking Angels‘.