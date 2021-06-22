Listen to Sobs frontwoman Cayenne’s debut solo EP

Singaporean hyper-pop artist Cayenne – also known as Celine Autumn of indie pop band Sobs – has released her first solo EP.

The four-track self-titled record arrived on streaming platforms on Tuesday, June 22. ‘Cayenne’ features two previously released songs – ‘Sugar Rush’ and ‘Drivin’ Away’ – and new tracks ‘Fav Treat’ and ‘Centrefold’.

Listen to Cayenne’s debut EP below.

Cayenne has also released a video for lead single ‘Fav Treat’. The dizzying and glitchy visualiser sees the musician dancing her way around Singapore, including through spots like parks, basketball courts and more.

Watch the video below.

Per a press release, ‘Fav Treat’ was written following an argument between Cayenne and a former partner. The track sees Cayenne turn a retrospective lens on herself and her behaviour during arguments.

‘Centrefold’ – which was the first song written and recorded for the project – was written alongside Sobs bandmate Jared Lim, who also serves as the EP’s co-producer.

Cayenne’s self-titled EP was originally scheduled for release on Friday, June 18 but was delayed due to technical issues. “Ok besties, we’re back on track, EP is out!!!” said the singer on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Cayenne unveiled her bubblegum pop project in October last year with the release of debut single ‘Drivin’ Away’. The track also came with an accompanying video, in which she sings and dances along to the song, eats cake and serenades a salt lamp.

In December last year, Cayenne released the EP’s second single ‘Sugar Rush’. The song combines eclectic bubblegum pop with a darker, weirder drop for its chorus.

Per a press statement, the newly released EP is just a taste of things to come from the musician’s solo project. Cayenne stemmed from Autumn’s experimentation on Ableton and draws inspiration from artists such as SOPHIE.

Celine Autumn is best known as the vocalist of Singaporean indie pop band Sobs. The band announced in October last year that they had begun recording their sophomore studio album following 2018’s ‘Telltale Signs’. A date for the album is yet to be announced.